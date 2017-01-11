Ecclestone can still play a role in F1, says new boss
LONDON Bernie Ecclestone can still play an important role in Formula One's new era despite being ousted as supremo, chief executive Chase Carey said on Tuesday.
Japanese striker Kazuyoshi Miura will extend one of soccer's longest professional careers by 12 months after the 49-year-old agreed a new deal with second division Yokohama FC on Wednesday.
Miura, who scored 55 goals in 89 appearances for Japan prior to his international retirement in 2000, is set for his 32nd season as a professional.
"I hope to keep fighting with all my might together with people involved with the club, my team mates and supporters who have always given me support," said Miura, who turns 50 on Feb. 26.
Fondly dubbed 'King Kazu', Miura not only broke his own record as the oldest scorer in Japanese professional football in June but also the record of the oldest player to appear in the Emperor's Cup soccer tournament in September.
Miura, who scored twice in 20 league appearance last year, has played for several clubs in Japan and also enjoyed a spell with Brazil's Santos.
(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Ken Ferris)
Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria each scored twice as holders Paris Saint-Germain romped past Girondins de Bordeaux 4-1 on Tuesday to reach the final of the French League Cup.
LONDON Injured Rory McIlroy has ruled himself out of action for a further month, targeting a return in Mexico on March 2, he told Fox Sports on Tuesday.