TOKYO Japan coach Alberto Zaccheroni got his wish when the Asian champions were drawn alongside his native Italy in next year's Confederations Cup in Brazil.

The Blue Samurai were drawn alongside European championship runners-up Italy, 2014 World Cup hosts Brazil and Mexico for the June 15-30 tournament.

"It will be my first time facing Italy - I can't picture what it will be like," Zaccheroni told reporters. "I wanted to play them at least once while I was Japan coach.

"I'm sure it won't be a dull game. The important thing is get a result," added the 59-year-old. "The three other sides are above us in the world rankings but we're improving.

"Many of our players have gained valuable experience from playing overseas and I'm very curious to see how we do in this group."

Japan's only previous match with Italy ended in a 1-1 home draw in 2001. Zaccheroni's Japan were thrashed 4-0 by Brazil in a friendly in Poland in October.

The Asian champions have won once and lost three times against Mexico.

"On paper it looks a very tough group, but we'll be ready" said Zaccheroni. "Our objective will be to prepare ourselves thoroughly for the World Cup.

"I hope the game with Italy will be as normal as possible but I'm sure the Italian media will focus on that. The target is to get through the group stage."

Group B contains World Cup and European champions Spain, Copa America holders Uruguay, the winners of the 2013 African Nations Cup, as yet to be decided, and Tahiti.

