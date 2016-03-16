Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp has accepted an advisory role with Derby County until the end of the season, having already agreed to manage Jordan for two matches, the English Championship side said on Wednesday.

The 69-year-old Redknapp will combine his mentoring role at second-tier Midlands club Derby with managing Jordan in this month's World Cup qualifiers against Bangladesh and Australia.

"It is excellent news that Harry has agreed to join us. His experience spans over several decades and he is one of the most knowledgeable and informed figures in the game," Derby Chairman Mel Morris told the club's website.

Redknapp was quoted by British media earlier on Wednesday saying he had agreed to help out Jordan's national team at the behest of their FA chief Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein, who lost the FIFA presidential election to Swiss Gianni Infantino last month.

Redknapp, who has also managed Bournemouth, West Ham United, Portsmouth, Southampton and Queens Park Rangers, said he would leave Britain for the Middle East after Saturday's local derby at home to Nottingham Forest.

"It's going to be a tough couple of weeks, that's for sure," he told the Sun newspaper.

"I'm friends with Prince Ali and wanted him to take over from Sepp Blatter (at FIFA). He asked me if I'd manage the team for a couple of matches and I agreed.

"I'll go to the Forest game and then go straight to London and fly to Jordan. It's a busy time but I've missed the buzz of being involved in football."

Derby are fifth in the standings, seven points behind Brighton & Hove Albion who occupy the second automatic promotion spot behind leaders Burnley.

Jordan, currently led by caretaker manager Abdullah Abu Zema, play Bangladesh in Amman on March 24 and the Socceroos in Sydney five days later.

The Jordanians trail Australia by two points in Group B in the second round of Asian qualifying for the 2018 World Cup with the top two from each group going through to the third round, when four berths in Russia will be at stake.

Redknapp's fellow former QPR manager Ray Wilkins last year led Jordan to the Asian Cup in Australia, where they were eliminated in the group stage.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney and Simon Jennings; Editing by John O'Brien and Ken Ferris)