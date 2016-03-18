File photo of Andrey Arshavin looking at the ball during the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match against Greece at National stadium in Warsaw, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

MOSCOW Former Russia captain Andrei Arshavin has joined Kazakh club Kairat Almaty.

The 34-year-old forward has signed one-year contract, with option for second season, according to the club's website.

Arshavin scored 17 goals in 74 matches for Russia and helped them to the semi-finals of Euro 2008.

He started career at Zenit St. Petersburg before spending four years at Arsenal and rejoining his hometown club in 2013.

The Russian spent the first half of the 2015-16 season at Kuban Krasnodar, but his contract was ended by mutual consent on Feb 1.

