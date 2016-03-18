Hull game a 'must-win' for Stoke, says Cameron
Stoke City must put an end to their five-game winless streak when they host relegation-threatened Hull City in the Premier League on Saturday, defender Geoff Cameron has said.
MOSCOW Former Russia captain Andrei Arshavin has joined Kazakh club Kairat Almaty.
The 34-year-old forward has signed one-year contract, with option for second season, according to the club's website.
Arshavin scored 17 goals in 74 matches for Russia and helped them to the semi-finals of Euro 2008.
He started career at Zenit St. Petersburg before spending four years at Arsenal and rejoining his hometown club in 2013.
The Russian spent the first half of the 2015-16 season at Kuban Krasnodar, but his contract was ended by mutual consent on Feb 1.
Swansea City must add an element of feistiness to their game if they are to kick-start their bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League at Watford on Saturday, winger Wayne Routledge has said.