South Korea's national soccer player Park Chu-Young controls the ball durng his team's final practice before their match against Algeria at the Beira-Rio stadium in Porto Alegre June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

SEOUL Park Chu-young enjoyed a winning return to his first senior club on Saturday as FC Seoul got their maiden victory of the season by beating Jeju United 1-0 thanks to a last-minute goal from substitute Everton Santos.

Park, who was heavily criticized following South Korea's first-round exit at last year's World Cup, left Saudi club Al-Shabab in March to return to Seoul, where he began his professional career 10 years ago.

The striker's career has been on a downward spiral since leaving Monaco for Arsenal in 2011 and he hopes a return to the club where he scored 12 goals in 19 games in his debut season will spark a change in fortunes.

While home fans hoped second-half substitute Park would be the man to help Seoul break a run of three straight defeats to start the K League Classic season, it was fellow sub Santos who grabbed the winner, on hand to score from close range shortly before the final whistle.

The win lifted Seoul into 10th place, while top-of-the-table Jeonbuk maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a 1-0 win over Pohang, giving them 10 points from four games.

Suwon moved up to second by beating Busan 2-1, while Seongnam thumped basement side Daejeon 4-1.

Ulsan and Gwangju, both on seven points, meet on Sunday.

