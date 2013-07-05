Fans' views will influence Wenger's future at Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will take into consideration the views of the club's divided fan base before deciding whether to extend his 20-year reign at the north London side.
SEOUL The South Korean government on Friday authorised the North Korean women's football team to enter the South to take part in the East Asian Cup amid fresh attempts to ease tensions between the political rivals, its Unification Ministry said.
The approval comes as the two Koreas, which remain technically at war under a truce that ended their 1950-53 conflict, plan to hold talks on Saturday on a jointly run industrial park that was once a symbol of reconciliation.
"The government on Friday authorised the visit of the North Korean women's football team which will be participating in the 2013 East Asian Cup," the ministry said in a statement.
It will be the first time in more than four years that a team representing the North visits the South. The team will fly to Incheon from Beijing.
The championship runs from July 20 to 28 in Seoul, and in Hwaseong to the south of the capital. South and North Korea, China and Japan will contest the women's finals.
Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka is confident he still has the backing of chairman Steve Gibson after last weekend's loss at Stoke City extended the relegation-threatened club's winless Premier League run to 10 games.
Swansea City manager Paul Clement said securing the club's Premier League status for next season remains his top priority and reminded his in-form side that things can go awry quickly for teams involved in the relegation battle.