SEOUL Until Sunday's winner-take-all K League Classic clash, Jeonbuk Motors had been the very definition on a 'bogey team' for FC Seoul this season, winning all three league games and dumping them out of the continent's top club competition.

To say the capital side savoured Park Chu-young's championship-winning strike at Jeonbuk's fortress in Jeonju, where the Motors had lost just once all season, would be something of an understatement.

The former Arsenal and Monaco forward remains a divisive figure in South Korean football, his decision to delay military service by 10 years a cross he will always have to bear, but the 31-year-old has a knack for scoring when it matters most.

Park, whose goal against Japan in the bronze medal match at the 2012 London Games set the Koreans on their way to their first Olympic football medal, entered Sunday's game as a substitute in the 36th minute.

Just before the hour mark, he strode on to Yun Il-lok's through ball and lashed home the winner from inside the area, ripping off his shirt and wheeling away in celebration.

It was Seoul's first top flight title since 2012 and prevented powerhouse Jeonbuk from winning a third straight league championship.

"Park captures Fortress Jeonju with a single strike," said the Hankyoreh daily, while the Chosun Ilbo called it a "Comeback Drama at Seoul Theatre".

"My only thought was I had to score," Park said. "We've had a lot of tough times against Jeonbuk so I'm thankful to score in such a big match."

Both clubs had entered Sunday's game with 67 points, but since Jeonbuk had the edge on goals scored only a victory in Jeonju, some 240 kilometres south of the capital, would see Seoul crowned champions.

Jeonbuk, who went 33 matches unbeaten until a home loss to Jeju United last month, would have cantered to a fifth title had they not been docked nine points for payments a club scout made to referees in 2013.

They will have the chance to end the season on a high, however, as they face Al-Ain on the United Arab Emirates in the final of the Asian Champions League later this month.

"I can't think straight because we could not win this last match," Motors manager Choi Kang-hee told local media.

"The AFC (Champions League) final is in two weeks. We must get over this quickly. Today’s defeat could lead to a loss in the final."

(Writing by Peter Rutherford; Reporting by Yun Hwan Chae; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)