SEOUL South Korea winger Son Heung-min, who was denied permission to play at the Asian Games in September by his German club Bayer Leverkusen, has been named in the full national squad for upcoming friendlies against Venezuela and Uruguay.

Son was one of 14 foreign-based players called up for the Sept. 5 and Sept. 8 friendlies, which are being used to prepare for the Asian Cup in Australia in January.

Also included were Swansea City midfielder Ki Sung-yueng, who scored against Manchester United on Saturday, Bolton's Lee Chung-yong and Koo Ja-cheol of Bundesliga side Mainz 05.

The remainder of the squad, which should consist of around 25 players for the two friendlies, would come from the domestic K-League, said Lee Yong-soo, head of the Korea Football Association's (KFA) technical committee, on Monday.

South Korea had hoped Leverkusen would release Son for the Sept. 19 to Oct. 4 Asian Games in Incheon, west of Seoul, but since the tournament is not part of FIFA's official calendar the German side were under no obligation to let him go.

The KFA's request that Son be released for the last 16 was also rejected.

Son was one of the few players to emerge with any credit from South Korea's woeful World Cup campaign in Brazil, scoring against Algeria in a 4-2 loss in Porto Alegre.

While Son will feature in the friendlies against the visiting South American sides, South Korea are likely to be without a full-time coach after the KFA's negotiations with Dutchman Bert van Marwijk broke down at the weekend.

Former national team midfielder Shin Tae-yong, who has also managed in the domestic K-League, is one of three local coaches who will help the team prepare for the upcoming friendlies against Venezuela and Uruguay.

"I still have hopes that a new coach can sit down and observe the A-matches we have in September, although it is only my wish at the moment," added Lee.

Misfiring striker Park Chu-young, who bore much of the blame for South Korea's early exit in Brazil, was not included in the squad.

