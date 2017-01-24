Spanish bullfighter gored to death in French ring
MADRID A Spanish bullfighter died on Saturday after he tripped in the ring and was gored in the chest by the bull in southwestern France, according to media reports.
Serbia have lost their appeal against UEFA's decision to admit Kosovo to its ranks, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Tuesday.
The Football Association of Serbia (FAS) had argued that UEFA breached its own rules by allowing the Football Federation of Kosovo (FFK) full member status at its Congress in May 2016.
Serbia has refused to recognise Kosovo as a state since the Balkan republic’s declaration of independence in 2008.
But CAS ruled that although UEFA's statutes were ambiguous, Kosovo was recognised by the majority of United Nations member states as being an "independent state" and was therefore entitled to admittance.
Kosovo played their first competitive match against Croatia in a World Cup qualifier in October. Croatia won 6-0.
(Reporting by Neil Robinson, editing by Ed Osmond)
MADRID A Spanish bullfighter died on Saturday after he tripped in the ring and was gored in the chest by the bull in southwestern France, according to media reports.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia Hosts Russia eased to a 2-0 win over New Zealand on Saturday in the opening match of the Confederations Cup, a tournament seen as a test for the country before it stages next year's World Cup.
LE MANS, France Favourites Toyota led the 24 Hours of Le Mans sportscar race at the quarter distance on Saturday with champions Porsche left with just one car battling it out against the Japanese manufacturer's three.