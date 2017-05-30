Dominic Solanke makes his debut for Chelsea during their Champions League Group G soccer match against Maribor at Stamford Bridge in London October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Liverpool have agreed personal terms to sign Chelsea's England youth international striker Dominic Solanke, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old will complete the transfer on July 1, 2017, when his Chelsea contract expires, the club said in a statement on their website.

The fee will be set by a tribunal -- which British media estimated at two to three million pounds ($2.56 to 3.84 million) after Solanke failed to agree a new deal with Chelsea.

He made his Chelsea debut as a substitute in a Champions League game against NK Maribor in October 2014, his only first-team appearance, before joining Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem for the 2015-16 season, scoring seven goals in 25 league games.

(Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)