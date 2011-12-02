Rafael Moura of Brazilian Goias celebrates after scoring against Argentina's Independiente during their Copa Sudamericana football final in Buenos Aires, December 8, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

A Brazilian player has been banned for 10 matches for spitting an at opponent while his coach was suspended for five games for insulting the referee and refusing to leave the pitch after being sent off in the same game.

Fluminense striker Rafael Moura was suspended by Brazil's disciplinary tribunal Thursday after he was caught on camera spitting at Flamengo's Renato Abreu at the end of a tumultuous derby between the two sides in early October.

The pair had also clashed at the end of the first half when an elbow by Abreu left Moura with a bleeding mouth.

Fluminense coach Abel Braga was sent off in the last minute of the game for insulting the fourth official.

The tribunal said in its verdict that Braga refused to leave the pitch, even following requests by the police, and at the end of the match, ran on to the field and insulted the referee.

The "Fla-Flu" derby was riddled with arguments and protests, and the referee left the field under police protection.

Flamengo won the match 3-2.

