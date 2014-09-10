Striker Paolo Guerrero has joined Nolberto Solano as Peru's third-highest scorer in internationals with 20 goals after scoring in their 2-0 win over Qatar.

The Corinthians striker scored the second of two late goals in the 88th minute of Tuesday's friendly in Doha as Peru rounded off a tour of the Middle East with two wins after beating Iraq in Dubai last week.

Central defender Alexander Callens, who had also scored against Iraq, broke the deadlock in the 84th minute from the rebound after the goalkeeper had saved a Guerrero header.

Guerrero, top marksman at the 2011 Copa America in Argentina with five goals, has scored 20 in 52 internationals, six less than Teofilo Cubillas and level with retired former Newcastle United midfielder Solano.

In five matches under their Uruguayan coach Pablo Bengoechea, who has a contract until the Copa America in Chile next June-July, Peru lost to England and Switzerland in mid-year before beating Panama, Iraq and Qatar.

In other friendlies in the United States on Tuesday, Mexico beat Bolivia 1-0 and Chile overcame a battling Haiti by the same score.

