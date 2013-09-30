Everton had three players sent off and Santiago Wanderers, who beat them 3-0, two in a bad-tempered Chilean Pacific coast "clasico" at the weekend.

Everton, the Rouletteers based in the gambling seaside resort of Vina del Mar, were down a man after only 11 minutes when referee Enrique Osses dismissed defender Alex von Schwedler for elbowing striker Matias Donoso.

Wanderers' Argentine forward Marcos Sebastian Pol then scored two goals, his second in first half added time, but a second booking for kicking the corner flag in celebration earned him a red card.

Nine minutes into the second half, the bitter rivals were left with nine men each when Everton defender Orlando Gutierrez and Wanderers midfielder Sebastian Mendez kicked each other and were sent off.

Defender Francisco Dutari left four-times Chilean champions Everton, named after the English team from Liverpool, with eight men for the last 25 minutes when he was dismissed for stamping on the grounded Donoso.

Wanderers, Chile's oldest football club founded in 1892 and three times champions, completed the scoring through Oscar Opazo in the 74th minute.

Both sides are in mid-table in the Apertura championship, first of two in the season, which is led by O'Higgins with Universidad Catolica second.

In Peru, Alianza Lima's game at Sport Huancayo was interrupted five minutes from the end by a hailstorm with the players and match officials taking refuge in the dressing rooms.

The match resumed soon after for the final five minutes but with the pitch covered by a white sheet of hailstones, the lines could not be seen and the teams took no risks, protecting their points in a 1-1 draw.

(Reporting by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires, editing by Pritha Sarkar)