Matip confident of strong Liverpool finish to campaign
Liverpool defender Joel Matip believes they can learn from the adverse results they suffered earlier this year and ensure a strong finish to their Premier League campaign.
MONTEVIDEO Ronaldinho, who had a disappointing Club World Cup this month, has been elected South American footballer of the year in the annual poll conducted by the Uruguayan daily El Pais.
Ronaldinho, who helped Atletico Mineiro win the Libertadores Cup for the first time in July, finished ahead of fellow Brazilian Neymar, winner the previous two years who left Santos for Barcelona, with Argentina's Maxi Rodriguez of Newell's Old Boys third.
A World Cup winner with Brazil in 2002 but unlikely to win a place in the team hosting next year's finals, Ronaldinho also won Europe's Ballon d'Or in 2005 and FIFA's World Player of the Year award in 2004 and 2005 when he was at Barcelona.
The top three coaches were all Argentine with Jose Pekerman winning the award for the second year in a row after steering Colombia to their first World Cup finals since 1998.
Chile coach Jorge Sampaoli was second and Gerardo Martino, who left Newell's for Barcelona in July, third.
(Reporting by Felipe Llambias; Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Liverpool defender Joel Matip believes they can learn from the adverse results they suffered earlier this year and ensure a strong finish to their Premier League campaign.
LONDON Any attempt by Formula One to turn back the clock and return to V8 or V10 engines would be unacceptable to society and trigger a walkout by manufacturers, International Automobile Federation (FIA) president Jean Todt has said.
Swansea City defender Kyle Naughton will miss Saturday's Premier League trip to relegation rivals Hull City with a hamstring injury which scans have revealed is not as bad as first feared.