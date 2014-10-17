Muguruza survives scare to beat teenager Day
French Open champion Garbine Muguruza got a fright from Kayla Day but outlasted the precocious American teenager 3-6 7-5 6-2 to reach the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in California on Sunday.
Temperatures approaching 40 degrees Celsius and two floodlight failures lasting a total of 50 minutes were among the obstacles River Plate had to overcome in Asuncion to beat Paraguay’s Libertad 3-1 having fallen a goal behind.
Goals from Uruguayan winger Carlos Sanchez and young strikers Sebastian Driussi and Giovanni Simeone, son of Atletico Madrid coach Diego, in the final half hour gave River the away victory in Thursday’s first leg of their Copa Sudamericana last-16 tie.
Libertad had taken the lead through midfielder Claudio Vargas on the stroke of halftime and were awarded a penalty for handball by River defender German Pezzella in the 56th minute before the lights went out for the first time.
Uruguayan striker Rodrigo Lopez had to wait 30 minutes for light to return before taking the penalty and he put it wide, a turning point for River who are now unbeaten in 24 matches in all competitions.
The lights went out again for 20 minutes after Sanchez’s 61st-minute equaliser.
The Copa Sudamericana is South America’s equivalent of the Europe's second-tier Europa League competition. River host the second leg in Buenos Aires next Wednesday.
(Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Toby Davis)
French Open champion Garbine Muguruza got a fright from Kayla Day but outlasted the precocious American teenager 3-6 7-5 6-2 to reach the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in California on Sunday.
Steve McClaren, the former England head coach, has been sacked as manager of Championship side Derby County for the second time in three years, the second-tier club announced on Sunday.
Billy Vunipola believes England have the mental strength to carry the weight of expectations as they set their sights on a second successive Six Nations grand slam with a win against Ireland on Saturday.