PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil Brazil striker Leandro Damiao did his prospects of being signed by English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur no harm when he scored twice to inspire Internacional to a 3-1 win over Independiente that lifted the South American Supercup on Wednesday.

The Brazilian side beat their Argentine rivals 4-3 on aggregate after the victory at their Beira-Rio stadium.

Internacional qualified for the match as 2010 South American champions and Independiente having won the Copa Sudamericana, the continent's Europa League equivalent, last year.

Damiao, who scored a brilliant bicycle kick goal in the Brazilian league at the weekend and is reportedly a transfer target for Spurs, put Inter ahead when he beat two defenders and fired a shot with the outside of his right foot across the face of goal and inside the bottom far corner in the 20th minute.

Five minutes later, the 22-year-old latched onto a loose ball on the edge of the box after a defensive mistake and volleyed over goalkeeper Hilario Navarro to give his side a 2-0 lead in the first half.

Independiente came back into the game in the second half with a change of tactics that caught the home side by surprise, changing to a back three and wing backs pushing forward down the flanks.

Left wing back Maxi Velazquez, who had scored the first goal of the tie when Independiente won the first leg in Avellaneda 2-1, cut inside to take a pass and beat goalkeeper Muriel.

The Brazilians then survived a scare when Muriel parried at point blank range from Independiente's Colombian forward Marco Perez.

Inter settled the tie with a penalty six minutes from time, converted by left back Kleber after Navarro had brought down substitute striker Jo.

