Chelsea's coach Andre Villas-Boas gestures during their Champions League Group E soccer match against Valencia at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

LONDON Andre Villas-Boas could emulate Alex Ferguson at Manchester United and Arsene Wenger at Arsenal by remaining Chelsea's manager for 10 or 15 years, club chairman Bruce Buck said Thursday.

Chelsea have had seven managers since Roman Abramovich bought the club in 2003 but Buck said at the Leaders in Football Conference at Stamford Bridge he was optimistic Villas-Boas would enjoy great success in the years ahead.

"He is only 33 but he has already had success," said Buck. "In the past we have gone for experienced, successful managers, now we have one who is young and also successful and we hope he will have a lot more success at Chelsea.

"The right man could be in the job for 10 or 15 years and, in light of Andre's age, he may be that guy. People questioned how a manager of 33 could manage a player of 31 and let me tell you he does it very well and there are no problems there at all."

Ferguson celebrates 25 years as United's manager next month while Wenger has been in charge of Arsenal for 15 years.

Buck said: "Those clubs have enjoyed great longevity with their managers but it shouldn't just be longevity for longevity's sake."

Portuguese Villas-Boas, who joined Chelsea after winning three trophies with Porto last season, will be 34 this month but is not a complete stranger to Stamford Bridge having worked at the club as an assistant when Jose Mourinho was manager.

Chelsea are third in the Premier League, three points behind United and Manchester City after seven matches.

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)