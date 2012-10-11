Burgess hat-trick leads Wigan to World Club title
Wigan Warriors winger Joe Burgess scored a fine hat-trick of tries to lead the English champions to a bruising 22-6 victory over Australia's Cronulla Sharks in the World Club Challenge on Sunday.
LONDON Cardiac arrest survivor Fabrice Muamba has been invited by FIFA president Sepp Blatter to Zurich next month to discuss a possible role with world soccer's governing body.
The former Bolton Wanderers midfielder collapsed on the pitch during an FA Cup quarter-final against Tottenham Hotspur in March and his heart stopped beating for 78 minutes. He recovered but was forced to retire as a player in August.
Speaking to reporters at the Leaders in Football business convention in London he said he now found going to matches tough emotionally, but was attracted to a career in sports politics.
"I like this kind of side of it, making decisions," the former England Under-21 player said. "I have a meeting with Sepp Blatter next week (October 30), hopefully he can get a job for me."
Muamba, who was given a Brazil No.9 shirt by World Cup winner Ronaldo earlier in the day, said he was recovering well but still suffers from memory lapses.
"As far as I'm aware the doctor told me it would take me about a year for my memory to get back to normality, how it was before," Muamba said.
"But I try not to think about it too much. I try to enjoy my life and enjoy my family."
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
Wigan Warriors winger Joe Burgess scored a fine hat-trick of tries to lead the English champions to a bruising 22-6 victory over Australia's Cronulla Sharks in the World Club Challenge on Sunday.
Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga claimed his first title since 2015 as he recovered to beat David Goffin 4-6 6-4 6-1 in the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament final in Rotterdam on Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG FIFA President Gianni Infantino will meet more than 50 presidents of African football associations in an unprecedented summit in Johannesburg this week, officials said on Sunday.