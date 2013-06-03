BERLIN Bayer Leverkusen signed 39-year-old Spanish goalkeeper Andres Palop from Sevilla on Monday as they bolstered their squad ahead of next season's Champions League competition.

The experienced Palop, who won the 2006 and 2007 UEFA Cups with the Spanish club he joined in 2005, received a one-year deal to 2014.

"After all the years in Spain's top division, I am delighted to be getting the chance to play abroad," Palop, who was in the Spain squad that won Euro 2008, said in a statement.

Leverkusen, who have keeper Bernd Leno as first choice, finished third in the Bundesliga and will compete in next season's Champions League group stage.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)