Wilder Medina (L) of Colombia's Santa Fe and Ricardo Mazacotte of Paraguay's Olimpia fight for the ball during their Copa Libertadores second leg semi-final soccer match in Bogota July 9, 2013. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Salustino Candia (L) and Julio Cesar Manzur (2nd L) of Paraguay's Olimpia celebrate after defeating Colombia's Santa Fe to qualify for the finals of the Copa Libertadores in Bogota July 9, 2013. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Christian Martinez Borja (front L) and Julian Lalinde (front R) of Colombia's Santa Fe react after their loss to Paraguay's Olimpia in their Copa Libertadores second leg semi-final soccer match in Bogota July 9, 2013. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Wilder Medina of Colombia's Santa Fe reacts their loss to Paraguay's Olimpia in their Copa Libertadores semi-final soccer match in Bogota July 9, 2013. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

BOGOTA Paraguay's Olimpia advanced to the final of the Libertadores Cup on Tuesday, losing the second leg of their semi-final 1-0 to Independiente Santa Fe but going through 2-1 on aggregate.

Striker Wilder Medina scored the only goal at El Campin stadium in the 75th minute but the Colombian side's poor finishing denied them the chance to reach their first final.

Santa Fe midfielder Omar Perez's free kick came back off the woodwork and Medina was on hand to score despite goalkeeper Martin Silva's last-ditch effort to prevent the ball from crossing his line.

Olimpia, who won their third and last title in South America's elite club tournament in 2002, were on the defensive for most of the match, going through thanks to their 2-0 first leg win in Asuncion last week.

Santa Fe came closest to levelling the tie when Cristian Martinez Borja's shot hit the post six minutes from time.

