Atletico Paranaense were left to rue the short amount of time former Brazil striker Adriano was given to help launch a rescue act as they lost 2-0 at Velez Sarsfield in their Libertadores Cup match in Buenos Aires on Tuesday.

Velez scored through central defender Fernando Tobio in the first half and striker Lucas Pratto 12 minutes from time to go top of Group One on a maximum six points, three more than Bolivia's The Strongest and Brazil's Paranaense.

"We tried to do our best on the pitch, we wanted (Adriano) to come on sooner but it's the professor (coach Miguel Angel Portugal) who is in charge," centre back Manoel told reporters after Adriano was given just seven minutes to make an impact.

"During training (Adriano) always says that he's keen to come on and score goals," he added of the former Inter Milan striker, who is making a comeback with Paranaense after nearly two years out of action.

Adriano replaced striker Ederson in a team with a packed midfield that had set out mainly to contain Velez rather than attack the Argentine side.

"We didn't play well, if we had I'm sure we'd have got a better result. We were poor at set pieces and at the end of the first half we were hesitant and conceded (the first goal)," Manoel added.

"They play well, they're hard to beat... It was a key match (after) getting three difficult points in Peru (against Universitario)," said Pratto, referring to Velez's opening match a fortnight ago.

Paranaense are looking to win South America's top club competition for the first time after finishing runners-up in 2005, while Velez are looking for their second title after being crowned champions in 1994.

In other action, Brazilian twice champions Cruzeiro crushed Universidad de Chile 5-1 with a hat-trick from Ricardo Goulart to leave all four teams in Group Five with three points each after two matches.

Gremio of Brazil, who have also won the trophy twice, beat Atletico Nacional of Colombia 3-0 in Porto Alegre to take command of Group Six with a maximum six points.

Argentina's Arsenal earned their first win, 3-0 at home to Venezuela's Deportivo Anzoategui, to take second place in Group Eight behind Santos of Brazil, who have six points.

