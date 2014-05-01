Hernan Barcos of Brazil's Gremio celebrates scoring a goal against Uruguay's Nacional during their Copa Libertadores soccer match in Porto Alegre April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Edison Vara

BUENOS AIRES Gremio striker Hernan "Pirate" Barcos had a goal disallowed for offside, hit the post with a header and saw his penalty saved in a 4-2 shootout defeat as the Brazilian side were sunk by San Lorenzo in the Libertadores Cup on Wednesday.

Gremio claimed a 1-0 victory over the Argentine champions in the second leg of their last-16 tie in Porto Alegre for a 1-1 aggregate result but crashed out of the competition after missing two penalties in the shootout.

The Saints defended their 1-0 lead from the first leg in Buenos Aires, surviving everything Argentina striker Barcos threw at them and were indebted to goalkeeper Sebastian Torrico for a string of saves during the match and in the shootout.

After Barcos had a goal disallowed, hit the woodwork and saw another chance cleared off the line, fellow striker Dudu finally broke San Lorenzo's stubborn resistance when his 83rd minute header sent the tie to a penalty shootout.

There is no extra time in the Libertadores Cup.

"We scored the goal we needed, we played well. Losing on penalties makes you angry and feel impotent. We didn't deserve this," Barcos, who earned his nickname for sporting a goatee beard and long hair, told reporters.

"That's what the goalkeeper is there for," Torrico told Fox Sports after a performance that earned him the man-of-the-match award. "I think it's part of the (team's) confidence, we had practised our penalties."

ARSENAL ADVANCE

San Lorenzo will meet another Brazilian side, twice South American champions Cruzeiro, in the quarter-finals after they won 2-0 away at Paraguay's Cerro Porteno in Asuncion to advance 3-1 on aggregate.

Another Argentine team, Arsenal won 1-0 away at Chile's Union Espanola to go through to the last eight for the first time by the same score on aggregate after being held 0-0 in Buenos Aires last week.

"This is historic... It was a deserved triumph, we had an intelligent gameplan, we knew we could hurt them with our strength in dead ball situations," coach Martin Palermo told reporters after defender Diego Braghieri had sealed the tie with a 66th minute header.

"This will continue, we can't be satisfied, this team can achieve more," added Palermo, who only took charge at Arsenal last week.

Arsenal next face Nacional, another team to reach the quarter-finals for the first time, after the Paraguayans upset Argentine favourites Velez Sarsfield 3-2 on aggregate on Tuesday.

Brazilian holders Atletico Mineiro will be hoping to claim the last quarter-final berth when they host the second leg of their tie against Colombia's Atletico Nacional, who hold a 1-0 first leg lead, in Belo Horizonte on Thursday.

