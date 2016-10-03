SAO PAULO Brazil have been awarded two more places in next year's Copa Libertadores, taking their total from five to seven as the South American club competition expands to 44 teams.

"Brazilian football gets 7 spaces in the Libertadores, 6 from the Brasileirao (first division) and 1 in the Copa do Brasil," the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said on its Twitter account on Sunday. "They are valid for next year's Libertadores."

Argentina, Chile and Colombia get an additional spot, and the winner of the Copa Sudamericana, the continent's version of the Europa League, will also gain direct entry into the region's premier club competition, Brazilian broadcaster Globo said.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the continent's football confederation CONMEBOL in Colombia on Sunday and comes days after the governing body announced a major shakeup to the tournament.

(Writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Ian Ransom)