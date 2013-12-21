Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
Caretaker coach Igoris Pankratjevas has been put in permanent charge of Lithuania and will lead the Baltic country into the Euro 2016's qualifiers, the domestic football federation said.
"Pankratjevas was the best candidate because he knows the national team well enough to continue the previous work straight away," the Lithuanian Football Federation (LFF) said in a statement.
"His ability in the job was tested at the end of last cycle."
The 48-year-old served as assistant to Csaba Laszlo during much of Lithuania's unsuccessful 2014 World Cup qualifying campaign before taking over in September as interim coach following the Hungarian's departure.
Lithuania have never reached the finals of a major tournament.
Pankratjevas previously coached some of Lithuania's leading clubs, including Zalgiris Vilnius, FBK Kaunas and FK Atlantas and won the domestic cup twice. He was in charge of the Lithuania's under 21 team in 2007.
(Writing by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
SINGAPORE Former world number one Park In-bee wielded a red-hot putter on her way to a tournament-record eight-under 64 that catapulted the Korean to a one-shot victory at the HSBC Women's Champions on Sunday.
LAHORE, Pakistan Pakistan tightened security in the city of Lahore ahead of a hugely anticipated final of its domestic cricket league on Sunday, pushing ahead with a rare high-profile match despite a recent spike in Islamist violence.