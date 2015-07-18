MELBOURNE Adelaide United's players have won a bigger slice of the revenue pie from hosting lucrative friendly matches against touring European sides Liverpool and Villarreal, the local players' association said on Saturday.

The A-League team hosted La Liga's Villarreal in May and will play Premier League club Liverpool at Adelaide Oval on Monday.

Huge crowds flock to games involving top European clubs in Australia and the Adelaide players' demands for a bigger cut were turned down by their management.

The players took the matter to an independent arbitrator, who ruled they would receive "a significantly higher rate of remuneration for their participation" than that offered by the club, the association said.

“The decision highlights that the offer made by the club to the players for their participation in the matches was neither fair nor equitable,” Professional Footballers Australia chief executive Adam Vivian said in a statement.

“Additionally, it acknowledges an important principle that players, like all workers, should be paid accordingly for the services they provide."

Adelaide, who finished third in the 10-team domestic league in 2013/14, were unavailable to comment on the decision.

The ruling comes amid a wider pay dispute between players and Football Federation Australia over the terms of a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) covering the A-League and both the men's and women's national teams.

Drawn-out talks failed to land a new deal before the expiry of the old CBA on June 30 and both parties remain at loggerheads.

"This matter further highlights the importance of a collective bargaining agreement and independent grievance arbitration to safeguard player rights and entitlements,” Vivian said.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)