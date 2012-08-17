Newcastle stay top after late equaliser at Norwich
LONDON Newcastle United stayed top of the English Championship (second tier) as Jamaal Lascelles grabbed an 81st-minute equaliser to salvage a 2-2 draw at Norwich City on Tuesday.
Liverpool have completed the signing of Morocco winger Oussama Assaidi from Heerenveen, the English Premier League club said on Friday.
Assaidi, 24, scored 20 goals in 68 appearances for the Dutch first division side last season.
He is new Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers' third signing since he took charge at Anfield following Swansea City midfielder Joe Allen and Italian striker Fabio Borini from AS Roma.
"I'm very happy to play for this big club," Assaidi said in a statement on Liverpool's website (www.liverpoolfc.com).
"I had offers from other big clubs but I've been waiting for this moment."
Liverpool begin the new Premier League season at West Bromich Albion on Saturday.
(Writing by Tom Bartlett)
LONDON Manchester City's Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus broke a bone in his foot during Monday's 2-0 win over Bournemouth, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
MONACO Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri said on Tuesday he was not unsettled by speculation about his future as the Premier League champions slip towards the relegation zone.