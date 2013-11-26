SKOPJE Former Macedonia midfielder Bosko Djurovski will take over as national team coach on January 1 after signing a two-year contract with the Balkan country's Football Association (FFM) on Tuesday.

The 51-year-old succeeds Zoran Stratev who acted as caretaker for a month in the final stages of Macedonia's unsuccessful 2014 World Cup qualifying campaign.

"The FFM opted for Djurovski because we have every confidence in his ability to create a compact team capable of doing well in the upcoming qualifying campaign," the organisation said on its website (www.ffm-mk.com).

"His professional experience guarantees he will raise the bar to a new level and choose the best players."

Macedonia finished last in Europe's six-team Group A with seven points from 10 matches and are likely to be among the bottom seeds in Euro 2016 qualifying.

Djurovski, who scored 41 league goals in 237 appearances for Red Star Belgrade from 1978-89, is now assistant coach of Japanese side Nagoya Grampus Eight.

He joined the J-League side, managed by his former Yugoslavia and Red Star team mate Dragan Stojkovic, in 2008 following stints with several Serbian clubs and Swiss side Servette Geneva.

Djurovski won seven caps for Macedonia, scoring three goals, and also made four appearances for Yugoslavia.

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic editing by Tony Jimenez)