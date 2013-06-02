SKOPJE Vardar Skopje won their seventh Macedonian league title after Spanish midfielder Jorge Gimenez produced a blistering performance in a 5-0 home mauling of closest rivals Turnovo on the final day of the season on Sunday.

The result left Vardar, who also won the title last season, on 68 points from 33 matches, five ahead of neighbours Metalurg, who leapfrogged Turnovo on goal difference after a 3-2 win at Bregalnica Stip.

Gimenez had a role in four of Vardar's goals and his good work on the right flank allowed Borce Manevski to fire the hosts ahead with a first-time shot in the 17th minute.

Top scorer Jovan Kostovski made it 2-0 with a penalty after Gimenez was hauled down in the box before Aco Stojkov rifled in a thunderous volley and Filip Petrov headed home a Gimenez cross.

Stojkov scored his second in the closing stages to throw the vociferous home fans into raptures and seal Vardar's berth in next season's Champions League preliminary rounds.

