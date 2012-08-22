SKOPJE Former international defender Cedomir Janevski has taken over as Macedonia coach after John Toshack quit last week, the Balkan country's football association (FFM) said on Wednesday.

The 51-year old Janevski, who coached former European Cup winners Red Star Belgrade and Belgian side Club Brugge, said he planned to make changes to the squad for the 2014 World Cup qualifiers.

Macedonia, who have never qualified as an independent nation, start their campaign with visits to fellow former Yugoslavs Croatia on September 7 and Scotland four days later.

"I will add two or three new players to the squad for the first two qualifiers against the Croatians and the Scots because we need to inject some fresh blood," Janevski told a news conference.

"We are pressed for time and playing the first two games away against strong opponents is also not helpful because it is essential to make a good start in this tough group.

"Either way, we have to go for a win in every match and maybe the fact that I have coached clubs in Belgium and Serbia will make the scouting of these two teams somewhat easier."

Toshack's native Wales are also in Group A. The winners of Europe's nine groups will qualify automatically for the World Cup in Brazil while the eight best runners-up will enter two-legged playoffs for another four berths.

