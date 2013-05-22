England's Farrell fit to start against Scotland
LONDON First-choice goalkicker Owen Farrell passed a late fitness test and will start at inside centre for England against Scotland in their Six Nations clash at Twickenham on Saturday.
Claims of match-fixing in a Malaysian league fixture will be investigated by the country's Football Association (FAM) and sports minister on Thursday, local media reported, with the police urged to protect players from bookmakers.
The second tier Malaysian Premier League match between Kuala Lumpur and Sime Darby was under suspicion, local daily The Star reported.
The paper said banners were seen at the Cheras Stadium in the Malaysian capital with the message 'Bookie detected'. Sime Darby won the match 5-0.
"We have to look into this allegation of match-fixing seriously," FAM deputy president Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah told reporters.
"We will discuss it with the sports minister on Thursday."
The police would also attend the meeting along with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, the paper added.
Malaysia has a long history of match-fixing issues with referees and players routinely punished.
Newly appointed Asian Football Confederation (AFC) president Sheikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa has promised to tackle the issue which has blighted the development of football in the region.
High profile cases have emerged in Lebanon, China and South Korea in recent years with Europol, the European anti-crime agency, claiming Singapore was the centre of a rigging ring.
Ahmad Shah said that Malaysia-based players, on much lower salaries than their European counterparts, needed police protection to avoid match-fixing circles.
"The police need keep a close eye regarding the threats. The players must not get close to the bookies. Once you open up, you will have to face the consequences," he said.
(Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)
LONDON First-choice goalkicker Owen Farrell passed a late fitness test and will start at inside centre for England against Scotland in their Six Nations clash at Twickenham on Saturday.
ROME France beat Italy 40-18 in Rome on Saturday to keep their slim Six Nations title dreams alive, at least for a few hours.
CARDIFF Referee Wayne Barnes played a key role in another Irish defeat in the Six Nations rugby championship but this time there were no complaints from Ireland coach Joe Schmidt about his handling of the match following Wales' 22-9 win on Friday.