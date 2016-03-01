Dortmund blasts the 'hardest 15 minutes' of Bartra's life
Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra has said he experienced the "hardest 15 minutes" of his life after fracturing his wrist in Tuesday's attack on the team bus.
KUALA LUMPUR The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) have rejected their president's request to stand down from his post in the wake of the national team's worst ever defeat, local media reported on Tuesday.
Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, a FIFA executive committee member, offered to quit as FAM head after the humiliating 10-0 defeat by the United Arab Emirates in a World Cup qualifier in Abu Dhabi last November.
The offer was turned down at a meeting of FAM's executive committee on Monday.
"We have decided to reject Tengku Abdullah’s request. The exco felt that he is still needed to spearhead FAM for now," FAM deputy president Seri Afandi Hamzah told Malaysia's Star newspaper.
"We will meet Tengku Abdullah and inform him of the exco’s decision ... we will now wait for his response."
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Patrick Johnston)
Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra has said he experienced the "hardest 15 minutes" of his life after fracturing his wrist in Tuesday's attack on the team bus.
STOCKHOLM Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic has forged his reputation on spectacular goalscoring feats but his former Sweden team mate Jonas Olsson believes the striker's success is built as much on physical strength as technique.