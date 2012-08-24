Malta's Kevin Sammut (front) and Portugal's Antunes challenge for the ball during their World Cup 2010 qualifying soccer match at Ta' Qali National Stadium outside Valletta September 6, 2008. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

FIFPro is "extremely concerned" about the process which led to Malta defender Kevin Sammut being banned for 10 years by UEFA for match-fixing, the world players' union said on Friday.

FIFPro explained in a statement that UEFA's case against the 31-year-old was based largely on the evidence of a member of a criminal gambling syndicate and questioned whether European soccer's governing body was capable of handling such a case.

Sammut was found guilty of match-fixing in the Euro 2008 qualifier between Norway and Malta which his country lost 4-0.

"The suspension follows accusations made by ... a former member of a gambling syndicate who was sentenced in 2011 by the court of Bochum, Germany, for manipulating matches," said FIFPro.

"To what extent can this accuser with a criminal background be trusted?

"The question is justified as to whether the sentence imposed on Kevin Sammut is in proportion to that imposed on the person who is said to have approached him to manipulate the match.

"A 10-year suspension is an extremely severe sentence. The average duration of a professional footballer's career is 10 years."

The union added it was highly unlikely Sammut was the only person involved in the affair.

"FIFPro is troubled about the legal proceedings (and) wonders whether UEFA is sufficiently equipped for such a trial," it said.

"In its legal procedure UEFA has fewer possibilities than the normal authorities, certainly for summoning/hearing witnesses and for reviewing the evidence. This means the legal procedure can be less than meticulous.

"For FIFPro, it seems improbable that Kevin Sammut, if guilty, was the only person involved in this affair. It frequently emerges that more people, both within football and outside it, are involved in match-fixing."

The union said it would be extremely costly for Sammut to fight the suspension.

"FIFPro would point out that a case such as this is an enormous threat to the welfare of a player," it added.

"The footballer must foot the costs of his defence himself with the consequence that a trial can bring a player to the edge of ruin, regardless of whether a player is found guilty or acquitted. That is also cause for concern.

"FIFPro is against any form of manipulation in professional football but ... argues for a fair legal procedure with proportionate sanctions for everybody concerned, in particular the professional footballer."

(Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Tony Jimenez)