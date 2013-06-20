Wijnaldum says consistency key for top-four ambitions
Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is confident the side can deliver the results needed in their remaining 11 Premier League fixtures to ensure Champions League football next season.
CAPE TOWN Manchester City will play two matches against South African opposition on a brief trip to the country next month, officials said on Thursday.
Last season's Premier League runners-up take on SuperSport United in Pretoria on July 14 in what will be a first match in charge for new manager Manuel Pellegrini.
They have a second match at Durban's Moses Mabhida stadium against local club AmaZulu on July 18 and will also use the seaside city for a pre-season training camp, they said at a press launch.
LONDON Chelsea's plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium at their historic Stamford Bridge home have been approved by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is concerned that his side's inability to win home games may cost them a Champions League qualification spot this season.