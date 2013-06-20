CAPE TOWN Manchester City will play two matches against South African opposition on a brief trip to the country next month, officials said on Thursday.

Last season's Premier League runners-up take on SuperSport United in Pretoria on July 14 in what will be a first match in charge for new manager Manuel Pellegrini.

They have a second match at Durban's Moses Mabhida stadium against local club AmaZulu on July 18 and will also use the seaside city for a pre-season training camp, they said at a press launch.

