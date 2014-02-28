A Google logo is seen at the garage where the company was founded on Google's 15th anniversary in Menlo Park, California September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

LONDON Manchester United have joined forces with technology giant Google to allow a handful of football fans around the world to follow next month's clash with Liverpool as if they were pitchside at Old Trafford.

To heighten the sense of being at the game, images of the fans will appear live on the digital advertising hoardings at the stadium during the Premier League game on March 16.

Their pictures will be streamed using the Google+Hangout system -- a video chat function.

Google described the move as an "experiment into what the future of supporting your team could be", although the initiative will be limited to only around 10-20 fans this time.

United fans are being asked to share a picture on Google+ with the tag "#MUFrontRow" to show their support and the participants will be chosen from this group.

English champions United claim to have more than 650 million global followers.

