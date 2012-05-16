Al Wasl's head coach Diego Maradona of Argentina gestures during their Pro-League soccer match against Al Jazira at Mohammad bin Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

ABU DHABI Diego Maradona could be set for a return to the international arena with the Argentine being considered for the vacant United Arab Emirates head coaching job.

The new president of the UAE Football Association Yousuf Al Serkal said on Wednesday that Maradona was among the leading candidates for the post.

"As Maradona is within the family of UAE football, we can't neglect or overlook such a name," Al Serkal said. "We will have to consider him."

Maradona, who won the World Cup as a player in 1986 and coached Argentina to the quarter-finals of the 2010 edition in South Africa, is now working at the Al Wasl club in Dubai.

The UAE has been without a head coach since Srecko Katanec was sacked last year following successive defeats in their opening 2014 World Cup qualifying matches.

