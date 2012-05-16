Ibrahimovic coy on Man United contract extension
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has yet to commit his future to the Premier League club despite the Swede saying he has fulfilled the requirements needed to extend his contract.
ABU DHABI Diego Maradona could be set for a return to the international arena with the Argentine being considered for the vacant United Arab Emirates head coaching job.
The new president of the UAE Football Association Yousuf Al Serkal said on Wednesday that Maradona was among the leading candidates for the post.
"As Maradona is within the family of UAE football, we can't neglect or overlook such a name," Al Serkal said. "We will have to consider him."
Maradona, who won the World Cup as a player in 1986 and coached Argentina to the quarter-finals of the 2010 edition in South Africa, is now working at the Al Wasl club in Dubai.
The UAE has been without a head coach since Srecko Katanec was sacked last year following successive defeats in their opening 2014 World Cup qualifying matches.
(Editing by Tom Bartlett)
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has yet to commit his future to the Premier League club despite the Swede saying he has fulfilled the requirements needed to extend his contract.
ST MORITZ, Switzerland Austria's Romed Baumann led after the downhill leg of the men's combined event at the Alpine skiing world championships on Monday with compatriot Marcel Hirscher 22nd but still in contention to defend his title.
Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum says Saturday's improved performance in the 2-0 Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur was a team effort and not solely down to the return to form of Senegalese striker Sadio Mane.