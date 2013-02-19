Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
BUENOS AIRES Diego Maradona dreams of seeing his newborn son Diego Fernando playing for Argentina with the offspring of Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero, he said on Tuesday.
Maradona's former girlfriend Victoria Ojeda gave birth to Diego Fernando in Buenos Aires last week. Messi's son is 3-1/2 months old while Aguero's boy was four on Tuesday.
"One of them will have to play as a midfielder. I think Thiago (Messi) will command the others. Benjamin (Aguero) will play as a forward and Thiago will play alongside Dieguito Fernando," Maradona told a local radio station from Dubai.
Maradona, who is Benjamin Aguero's grandfather, said as soon as his commercial obligations allow, he will travel to Buenos Aires to meet his son.
"I'm under contract in Dubai until June, and then I'll go to Argentina but I won't stay long," said the 52-year-old former Argentina captain and coach.
"I'll see him (Diego Fernando) all the time possible. He will have everything he needs."
Maradona had two daughters, Dalma and Giannina, with his ex-wife Claudia Villafane.
In the 1980s, during his days at Serie A club Napoli in Italy, Maradona fathered another son, called Diego Jr, who he said was born following a relationship that lasted a day.
Maradona, one of football's all-time greats, took up his current post as honorary sports ambassador in Dubai in September, less than two months after being sacked by the United Arab Emirates club Al Wasl.
(Reporting by Luis Ampuero, writing by Javier Leira, editing by Rex Gowar)
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.