SINGAPORE Singapore's Minister for Home Affairs has issued detention orders on four people for their alleged roles in a global soccer match-fixing syndicate, the ministry said on Wednesday.

The move followed the arrest on September 18 of 14 people on suspicion of being part of an organised crime syndicate involved in trying to rig soccer matches.

The detention orders mean the four can continue to be detained for up to 12 months, provided the orders are approved by Singapore's President. The orders need to be referred to a Criminal Law Advisory Committee within 28 days, and the committee will then make recommendations to the President.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said a fifth person has been issued with a Police Supervision Order while the remaining nine people arrested last month have been released on bail.

Law enforcement agency Interpol last week said the people arrested by Singapore authorities included the mastermind of the world's largest soccer match-fixing syndicate.

The MHA said it could not release the names of those issued with the orders as the process has not yet being completed.

Singaporean Tan Seet Eng, also known as Dan Tan, is believed to be the mastermind behind a global match-fixing organisation and Italian police issued an arrest warrant for him earlier this year.

European police shone a spotlight on Southeast Asia in February when they announced a Singapore-based syndicate had directed match-fixing for at least 380 soccer games in Europe alone, making at least eight million euros (6.6 million pounds).

