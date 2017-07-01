A woman takes a photo of street artist Lisandro Urteaga's mural of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi in Rosario, Argentina, June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

The childhood home of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi is pictured in Rosario, Argentina, June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

A man looks at a mural of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi on a wall of Messi's childhood school in Rosario, Argentina, June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Street artist Lisandro Urteaga speaks in front of his mural of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi during an interview with Reuters in Rosario, Argentina, June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Street artist Lisandro Urteaga works on his mural of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi near Messi's childhood home in Rosario, Argentina, June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

People walk past the childhood school of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi, which is displaying a mural of him, in Rosario, Argentina, June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Journalists and bystanders gather outside the hotel where the wedding of Argentina soccer player Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo will take place in Rosario, Argentina, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Maria Sol Messi, sister of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi, arrives to the hotel where her brother and Antonella Roccuzzo's wedding will take place in Rosario, Argentina, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi's former Barcelona FC teammates, Xavi Hernandez and his wife Nuria Cunillera, Cesc Fabregas and his wife Daniella Semaan and Carles Puyol and wife Vanessa Lorenzo pose for photographers as they arrive at the wedding of Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo in Rosario, Argentina, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo make an appearance for the press at their wedding in Rosario, Argentina, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo kiss as they pose at their wedding in Rosario, Argentina, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo pose at their wedding in Rosario, Argentina, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

ROSARIO, Argentina Some of the biggest names in world football gathered in Argentina on Friday to see Barcelona striker Lionel Messi wed his long-time girlfriend Antonela Roccuzzo.

Past and present Barcelona team mates Carles Puyol, Javier Mascherano, Neymar and Luis Suarez were all there, as was Gerard Pique and his pop star wife Shakira.

Several Premier League players were also among the 260 guests, including Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas and Manchester City's Sergio Aguero.

An extra 350 police were drafted in to provide security for the event, which took place in Rosario, the city where Messi grew up before heading to Barcelona, where he has spent a playing career that has included winning FIFA's World Player of the Year trophy five times.

The city is in the heart of Argentina's bread basket but drug trafficking in the region has grown in recent years and the homicide rate has soared.

Messi met Roccuzzo, who is also from Rosario, when they were growing up. The couple have two children, Thiago, 4, and Mateo, 21 months.

(Reporting by Nicolas Misculin and Eliana Raszewski, Writing by Andrew Downie)