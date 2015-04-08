MEXICO CITY Tijuana midfielder Juan Arango has been suspended for two matches for biting an opponent in a Mexican championship match, the Mexican Football Federation said on its website.

Venezuela captain Arango bit Monterrey defender Jesus Zavala on the shoulder in the final minutes of Tijuana’s 4-3 home defeat on Saturday.

Zavala went down holding his left shoulder in pain but the referee, who missed incident caught on television, took no action. Arango apologised to Zavala and the pair exchanged shirts after the match.

The incident was reminiscent of Uruguayan Luis Suarez’s bite on Italian Giorgio Cheillini's shoulder during last year's World Cup. Suarez was given a nine-game suspension from international matches and a four-month ban from league action.

Suarez will miss Uruguay’s defence of the June 11-July 4 Copa America in Chile.

