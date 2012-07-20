MEXICO CITY There could be sparks when coaches Hugo Sanchez and Ricardo La Volpe prowl the touchline in Mexico's Apertura championship clash on Sunday.

Former Real Madrid striker Sanchez and La Volpe became bitter foes when the Argentine, who has spent most of his coaching career in Mexico, was picked as national team boss in 2003.

La Volpe's Atlante are at home to Sanchez's Pachuca at the Quintana Roo stadium in the Caribbean resort city of Cancun in the pick of matches on the opening weekend of the 2012/13 season.

"If he and I were playing it would be a direct duel, but we veterans are no longer playing, it's 11 players against 11, each will want to win," the usually outspoken La Volpe, nicknamed 'Bigoton' (big moustache), told reporters.

"There must be 10 or 12 coaches who were once players of mine … and logically want to beat the master," added La Volpe, who had Sanchez in his team in the mid-1990s during a previous spell as Atlante coach.

Sanchez, five times top scorer in the Spanish League in the 1980s, was also vying for the Mexico job that went to La Volpe, third choice goalkeeper in Argentina's 1978 World Cup winning squad.

He campaigned for the post arguing that the national team should not be coached by a foreigner, but La Volpe, now 60, was handed the reins and steered Mexico to the second round of the 2006 World Cup in Germany where they lost to his home country.

Sanchez took over but lost the job when Mexico failed to qualify for the Olympic football tournament at the Beijing Games in 2008.

