MEXICO CITY Guadalajara succumbed to Brazilian mastery in their Mexican championship quarter-final on Sunday, going down 3-1 at Toluca.

Toluca, who finished top of the league standings and qualified in first place for the eight-team knockout phase, went through to the semi-finals 5-2 on aggregate after Thursday's 2-1 win in the first leg at Guadalajara's Omnilife stadium.

Two goals in three minutes inspired by Brazilian-born Mexico international Antonio Naelson Sinha and scored by fellow Brazilian midfielders at the Nemesio Diez ground in Toluca sealed the Chivas' fate.

Toluca face America and Leon meet Tijuana in the semi-finals.

Sinha took a quick free kick in the 56th minute while Guadalajara were lining up their wall and Edgar Benitez passed to holding midfielder Wilson Thiago, who opened the scoring.

"Toluca had not come close to our goal but we took our eyes off the ball at a free kick, they scored and that completely changed the game's perspective," Guadalajara right back Omar Esparza told the club's website (www.chivas.mx).

Two minutes later, Lucas Silva capitalised on a mistake by visiting goalkeeper Luis Michel to head the second goal and virtually put the tie beyond Guadalajara.

Substitute Juan Carlos Cacho scored a third for the Red Devils from Silva's cross in the 72nd before striker Erick Torres pulled one back 10 minutes later.

Tijuana, who opened the scoring through defender Pablo Aguilar, drew 1-1 at home to Monterrey to go through 2-1 on aggregate to their first semi-final. Striker Aldo de Nigris equalised in added time.

‘WAKE-UP CALL'

Guadalajara's arch-rivals America, looking for their 11th league title, lost 2-1 at home to Morelia at the Azteca in Mexico City on Saturday but went through 3-2 on aggregate.

"We had a wake-up call today," Eagles coach Miguel Herrera told reporters.

"Fortunately we already held a lead, but we lacked concentration in the first half and they took advantage. Luckily Raul Jimenez scored a good goal that gave us this opportunity to go through."

Leon upset Cruz Azul 3-0 with two first-half goals from striker Matias Britos to qualify 4-2 on aggregate having lost 2-1 away in Wednesday's first leg.

Luis Delgado scored a late third goal for Leon after Cruz Azul striker Mariano Pavone had been sent off with 10 minutes remaining.

Cruz Azul, Mexico's fourth most successful club with eight titles after Guadalajara (11), America and Toluca (both 10), have gone 15 years without winning the championship.

(Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by Alison Wildey/Peter Rutherford)