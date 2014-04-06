MEXICO CITY Former Mexico coach Ricardo La Volpe breathed new life into Guadalajara to mark his first match in charge of the Chivas with a 3-1 victory at Pachuca.

Argentine La Volpe was appointed Chivas coach for the second time in midweek to replace Jose Luis Real who was sacked after last weekend's humiliating 4-0 home defeat by arch rivals America at the Omnilife in Guadalajara City.

Guadalajara fell behind to an early strike by Pachuca's Ecuador international Enner Valencia but equalised after a quarter of an hour through forward Giovani Hernandez.

They bagged the points in the final 10 minutes with a score from midfielder Carlos Fierro and an own goal by Efrain Cortes.

"I think the arrival of a coach changes the chip (in the players' heads)," the experienced La Volpe, a World Cup winner with Argentina in 1978 as their third choice goalkeeper, told reporters.

"But what was needed here was work on the mental (attitude)… attack the players' self esteem, make them understand that if they don't play well I'm neither a magician nor a saviour," said La Volpe, nicknamed "Bigoton" (big moustache), who led Mexico to the second round of the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

"This gives us some relief because if we'd lost today things would have got very complicated," added the 62-year-old, who quit his previous job with Atlante in January to have surgery on an artery.

Guadalajara are in seventh place in the Clausura championship standings with three matches to go before the knockout phase in which the top eight at the end of the league phase take part.

The Chivas (goats) have 20 points from 14 matches, two more than UNAM Pumas and Atlante who both play at home on Sunday to Chiapas and UANL Tigres respectively.

LEADERS QUALIFY

Leaders Cruz Azul became the first team to secure their place in the quarter-finals with a 2-1 away win over America at the Azteca on Saturday.

America are fourth but are one of four teams with 20 points, 12 behind Cruz Azul, and separated by only four from 15th placed Monterrey.

Two headed goals in the first half by Argentine forward Mauro Formica and defender Julio Dominguez gave the Blue Machine

victory. Mexico striker Raul Jimenez scored a late consolation for the home side.

America had two players sent off late on, Colombian Andres Andrade and Argentine Rubens Sambueza.

Their coach Antonio Mohamed, another of the many Argentines in the Mexican game, said: "We must win two of the three matches left if we want to qualify."

"I hope the true America was the one we saw at Chivas," he told reporters after a fifth home match in a row without winning. "Today we played well, but made two mistakes and lost."

Monterrey drew 2-2 at home to Santos Laguna with striker Humberto Suazo returning from a four-month absence after a shoulder injury hoping he has enough time to make it into Chile's World Cup squad.

(Reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; editing by Josh Reich)