Santos' striker Javier Orozco celebrates after scoring against Queretaro during the first leg of their Mexican first division final soccer match at the TSM Corona stadium in Torreon May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Saul Perales

MEXICO CITY Santos Laguna have all but wrapped up their fifth Mexican league title with a 5-0 rout of Queretaro at home in the first leg of the Clausura final.

Striker Javier Orozco scored four goals and midfielder Diego Gonzalez a late fifth in Thursday's match at the Estadio Corona.

Santos scraped into the title playoffs in eighth place on goal difference in the championship's league phase before upsetting UANL Tigres in the quarter-finals and Guadalajara in the last four.

Orozco completed his hat-trick in the 33rd minute and the introduction of Brazilian ace Ronaldinho for the second half did not improve matters for Queretaro, who have a mountain to climb in Sunday's second leg after conceding two more goals in the final half hour.

(Reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar)