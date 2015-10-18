MEXICO CITY French striker Andre-Pierre Gignac scored twice to give UANL Tigres a 2-1 win over Toluca on coach Ricardo Ferretti’s return from steering Mexico into the 2017 Confederations Cup.

The victory, their fifth in seven matches, at the Universitario on Saturday left Tigres in fifth place in the Liga MX Apertura championship six points behind leaders UNAM Pumas.

Brazilian-born Ferretti stood in as Mexico coach for four matches following the sacking of Miguel Herrera for punching a reporter and won a playoff against the United States last weekend for a place at the World Cup warm-up tournament in Russia.

He handed the reins in midweek to Colombian Juan Carlos Osorio, who has taken charge until the 2018 World Cup, after ending his short tenure with a 1-0 friendly win over Panama on Tuesday.

Pumas beat Leon 3-1 away and top the standings with 28 points from 13 matches, four points ahead of America and Leon.

Fourth-placed Toluca, a point further back, can climb to second if they beat Queretaro at home on Sunday.

America’s 2-0 win at Tijuana on Friday led to the dismissal of Argentine coach Ruben Romano by the border-town club on Saturday after they have gone five matches without a win and are three from bottom.

(Reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Alan Baldwin)