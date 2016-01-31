MEXICO CITY New Chile coach Juan Antonio Pizzi made a losing departure from Leon after a 3-1 defeat away to champions UANL Tigres in his final Mexican championship match in charge.

Pizzi, who is replacing departed 2015 Copa America-winning coach Jorge Sampaoli, is due in Santiago during the week to take charge of the Chile team with his place at Leon being taken by former Mexico coach Luis Fernando Tena.

"This was my last match with Leon. Unfortunately we couldn't get the result we wanted," the Argentine told reporters after Saturday's match.

He said coaching Leon had helped him obtain the Chile job, saying: "I think I got chose, among other reasons, because Leon gave me the chance to work in football as competitive as this (in Mexico)."

France striker Andre-Pierre Gignac scored a first half hat-trick as Tigres romped to victory toppling Leon from first place in the Clausura championship standings.

Leon stay on nine points, one point behind new leaders Pachuca, the only remaining unbeaten team after four matches following their 3-1 home win over Monterrey.

Guadalajara continue to be haunted by relegation fears after a 2-0 loss at Morelia, their seventh league match without victory dating back to the Apertura championship in the first half of the season, in a clash of teams fighting to avoid the drop in May.

The Chivas, whose Argentine coach Matias Almeyda insists they need all the time available to work on improving, are embroiled in a row with the Mexican federation FMF over the release of players to the national team for a friendly against Senegal on Feb. 10, arguing it is not a FIFA international date.

Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio is preparing Mexico for World Cup qualifiers in March.

(Reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Martyn Herman)