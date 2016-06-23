Jun 5, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mexico manager Juan Carlos Osorio looks on prior to facing Uruguay during the group play stage of the 2016 Copa America Centenario at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mexico won the match 3-1. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

MEXICO CITY Coach Juan Carlos Osorio has survived Mexico's shock 7-0 pasting by title holders Chile in the Copa America Centenario after being confirmed in his position by the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) on Thursday.

Mexico, among the favourites and counting on massive support in the tournament in the United States, were crushed by Chile in their quarter-final in Santa Clara, California, last weekend.

FMF general secretary Guillermo Cantu told a news conference Osorio's departure was not a good option and the Colombian would continue trying to lead Mexico to the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia, the task for which he was appointed last October.

The defeat, called the most bitter and humiliating in Mexico's soccer history by media across the Rio Grande, ended a run of 22 matches unbeaten for the Mexico team.

Osorio's record in charge is nine wins and a draw in 11 matches.

Chile will meet Argentina in the tournament final on Sunday.

