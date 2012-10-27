Retired football player Johan Cruyff listens during a news conference at the Omnilife stadium in Zapopan near Guadalajara October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

MEXICO CITY Guadalajara consultant Johan Cruyff is prepared to break with the club's tradition of only signing players with Mexican heritage in order to strengthen the team for next year.

The Dutch great, employed in February by Guadalajara owner Jorge Vergara to lift the underachieving Chivas, said on Saturday they would open the doors to foreign-born players who had become naturalised citizens.

"If he's Mexican and talented, he can play for Chivas, no matter where he was born," Cruyff told a news conference at the club which has prided itself in its "Mexicans only" policy.

"If we need to make a big investment, we'll buy the players we have to. There will be many changes and not only in the squad," said the former Barcelona playmaker and coach.

The Mexican first division has many South Americans, some of whom have taken out Mexican nationality and in some cases played for their adopted country.

The so-called "Cruyff project" suffered a serious setback on Thursday when Guadalajara were knocked out of the Concacaf Champions League despite a 2-1 win over Xelaju of Guatemala, who beat the Chivas to a quarter-final berth on the away goals rule.

Guadalajara are in danger of another failure in the Apertura championship, first of two in the Mexican league season, since they are outside the eight qualifying berths for the knockout phase with three matches to go.

"It's unacceptable for a team of Chivas's tradition (to miss out on the knockout rounds) because that means there is no peace and organisational problems," Cruyff said.

"There's still time and a chance to qualify," he added.

The Chivas are in 12th place in the league standings with 17 points from 14 matches, four places outside the top eight before Sunday's home clash with Atlas.

"What we want to do is set a base so that in two years we'll always qualify for the playoffs," Cruyff said.

(Reporting by Carlos Calvo; writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires, editing by Nick Mulvenney)