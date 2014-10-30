Belgium's Christian Benteke (L) and Colombia's Luis Amaranto Perea jump for a header during their international friendly soccer match at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

MEXICO CITY Missing the World Cup finals was bad enough for Colombia’s Luis Amaranto Perea but his hopes of avoiding a second major disappointment this year hang by a thread.

Perea, who plays for CONCACAF champions Cruz Azul of Mexico, is fighting to get fit for the Club World Cup in Morocco in December but has not yet fully recovered from a right knee injury he suffered in April.

“Today it looks very difficult that he could play at the (Club) World Cup given he hasn’t had any (playing) rhythm,” Cruz Azul coach Luis Fernando Tena said.

“If he’s not playing within two weeks, it’s unlikely he’ll go. He’s doing rehabilitation with a Colombian physical trainer but his recovery has not gone as expected,” Tena told reporters on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old was injured in Cruz Azul’s CONCACAF Champions League semi-final tie against fellow Mexican side Tijuana.

At the Dec. 10-20, seven-team tournament, Cruz Azul face the Asian champions -- Western Sydney Wanderers or Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia -- in a quarter-final in Rabat on Dec. 13.

If they get through that they will meet European champions Real Madrid for a place in the final.

