MEXICO CITY Guadalajara Chivas owner Jorge Vergara is considering buying former Italian Serie A club Catania with a view to helping Mexican players improve their skills in Europe.

Catania, relegated from Serie A in 2014, were demoted to the third tier the following year for match-fixing.

"(Catania) sent us the proposal and we're analysing (it). It looks viable (but) my people still have to finish analysing the figures," Vergara told the Mexican website Medio Tiempo (www.mediotiempo.com).

"We've always wanted a team in Spain or Italy. We need to broaden the possibilities and capacity of Mexican players and we think that to play in Europe is a great school to have them grow a lot."

The Chivas, one of the country's biggest and most popular clubs, are the only team in the Liga MX with an all-Mexican squad, a policy they strictly adhere to despite struggling in recent years and not winning the title for a decade.

They are 10th with 15 points after three wins and six draws in 12 matches, two places outside the top eight that qualify for the knockout rounds after the 17-match league phase.

Vergara, a billionaire entrepreneur and film producer, founded Chivas USA in Major League Soccer in 2004 but sold the franchise 10 years later.

