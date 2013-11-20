WELLINGTON Having seen Mexico through to the 2014 World Cup finals on Wednesday, coach Miguel Herrera turned his mind to his club side America and the Mexican championship title race.

Herrera was appointed solely for the intercontinental playoff in which Mexico completed a 9-3 aggregate victory over New Zealand in Wellington.

Defending champions America face UANL Tigres in the first leg of their Apertura championship quarter-final this weekend.

"Today I'm already thinking of Tigres, I have to return to go for the double championship," Herrera told reporters at the Westpac stadium, scene of Mexico's 4-2 second leg win.

Herrera was "loaned" by America to Mexico a month ago for the playoff, becoming their fourth coach in less than two months after the team could only manage fourth place in the final six-nation CONCACAF qualifying group.

"We achieved our objective which is what we were brought here for," said Herrera, who led America to a record-equalling 11th league title in last season's Clausura championship.

"Now the directors will have an assembly where they will decide (my future). There are 18 (first division club) owners who will analyse and decide and I think we've earned the chance (to coach Mexico at the World Cup)."

The club presidents who are on the Mexican Football Federation board will meet on December 2 to make their decision on the coach who will take the national side to Brazil in June.

America play away to Tigres in the first leg on Sunday with the second leg at their Azteca home in Mexico City the following weekend.

(Reporting by Carlos Calvo in Mexico City; Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by Alison Wildey)